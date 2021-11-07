Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Nobody will accuse the Denver Broncos of having an exciting offense, but they are, for the most part, serviceable, even if they aren’t maximizing their full potential. It makes players like wide receiver Courtland Sutton a decent starter in fantasy football lineups most weeks. Denver’s going to need Sutton at his best this week when they take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton had one of his lowest output games of the season last week. Targeted just four times, he came up with 40 yards on two catches. The Broncos weren’t throwing much in that one either. That should change this week. Against Dallas’ offense, the Broncos will likely be chasing points to keep pace, or at least try to, with the Cowboys.

One thing to consider here is that Jerry Jeudy will be playing in his second game since returning from injury. That could depress Sutton’s target share, but that’s less of a concern for this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Courtland Sutton.