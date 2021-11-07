Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon made it two games in a row with a touchdown last week. The Broncos would sure to love for it to be three in a row if they’re going to have a shot at beating the Dallas Cowboys this week. Here’s what to do with Gordon for your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Still in a time share with rookie Javonte Williams, Gordon managed to roll up 47 yards on 10 carries last week against Washington. He also scored his third rushing touchdown of the season, and for the second week in a row, scored a receiving touchdown as well. He caught three passes for a total of 15 yards. He also lost a fumble in that one.

The Cowboys have given up four touchdowns to opposing running backs this season, three on the ground and one in the air. Denver figures to be passing a lot in order to keep pace in this one, but Gordon’s role in the offense gives him decent fantasy value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gordon is worth a start as an RB2 or a flex play this week.