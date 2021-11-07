Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos continue to roll with a 1-2 punch at running back, splitting the workload between veteran Melvin Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams. While that’s worked out fine for Denver’s backfield, it’s made it a little harder for fantasy football lineups to navigate. That said, Williams can still be of some use for fantasy, but that might be a little tougher this week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Gordon had an edge over Williams in touches last week. The rookie finished with 35 yards on nine carries and 13 yards on two catches. He found the end zone the week before that, but he’s only got two touchdowns on the season.

The Broncos are likely to be chasing points against Dallas, meaning there won’t be any work for the running backs grinding out the clock in the second half. That’s going to kneecap Williams’ fantasy value this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Javonte Williams in Week 9.