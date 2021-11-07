Albert Okwuegbunam start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos have held their own in what has turned into a wildly competitive AFC West and hope to keep pace with the Raiders, Chiefs and Chargers when they meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. It’s a tough matchup for Denver, who will be without starting TE Noah Fant due to COVID.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Fant’s absence opens the door for Okwuegbunam, affectionately known as “Albert O” from his Mizzou football days. The tight end won’t be catching passes from college teammate Drew Lock, but he’s an athletic player who can shake defenders easily. It’ll be interesting to see how much volume he gets in this game, but he’ll be a factor in the redzone for sure.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fantasy managers who had Fant in might want to replace him with Okweugbunam. It’s tough to find consistent production at the position, so there’s no harm in rolling with the backup who will assume a starting role. Okweugbunam is questionable to play officially, so managers should make sure he’s good to go before rolling the dice with him.