Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos welcomed wide receiver Jerry Jeudy back into the fold last week. Jeudy had been on injured reserve with an ankle injury, missing every game since the first week of the season. They’ll need him at full speed this week for a tough road game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy caught all four passes that came his way in last week’s outing, taking those for a total of 39 yards in a win over the Washington Football Team. Jeudy’s numbers weren’t much, but the Broncos didn’t do much passing in that one either. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater connected on just 19 of 26 attempts.

Dallas’ pass defense has been susceptible to opposing receivers. They’ve given up eight touchdowns and more than 1,300 yards this season. The Broncos are most likely going to have to throw the ball more to keep pace with the Cowboys offense this week, which puts Jeudy in a good spot to rack up totals more in line with his potential.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jerry Jeudy in Week 9.