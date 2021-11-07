Tim Patrick start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are fortunate to have a quality third wide receiver in Tim Patrick. He’s capable of breaking out some big games from time to time, but with a scaled-back, conservative offense, his ceiling is only so high. That definitely has an impact on his fantasy football appeal. But could he be more valuable this week against the Dallas Cowboys?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Tim Patrick

Patrick had 64 yards on three catches last week, hauling in all the targets that came his way in a low-volume passing game against Washington. However, that was his highest yardage total since Week 5, and it’s only the third time this season he’s topped 60 yards in a game. He does have three touchdowns, but he’s only found the end zone once since Week 2.

The Broncos are likely to throw the ball more this week in order to keep up with the high-flying Cowboys offense. The problem for Patrick is that Jerry Jeudy is back in the fold now too, making his second appearance since coming off injured reserve.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This is not a good week to start Tim Patrick.