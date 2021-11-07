CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will be hosting the Denver Broncos this Sunday. Heading into his sophomore season, it was expected that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb would take a step forward. He’s done that and then some.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

On the season, Lamb has been a top 15 fantasy wide receiver. In seven games, Lamb is averaging 87 yards per game and he’s also scored four touchdowns. With Michael Gallup suffering an injury early on in the season, it forced Lamb to take on an even bigger role in this offense.

Against the pass, the Denver Broncos rank 10th in all of the NFL. Most of their success took place during the beginning of the season. With Dak Prescott expected to play this week, the Broncos will have their hands full and I believe they will have some struggles. This could be a 325+ yard game for Dak.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Lamb should start this week.