Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Denver Broncos this Sunday. wide receiver Amari Cooper has had an up and down season so far fantasy-wise. He’s had a few weeks where he was the top receiver in terms of points and he’s also had weeks where he has had just three receptions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

After starting off the season with a monstrous week, Cooper had slowed down in terms of fantasy points for a few weeks. Against the Vikings last week, he looked similar to Week 1. On the season, Cooper has 38 catches for 495 yards and five touchdowns. If he can stay healthy, I think he could continue to go up, numbers-wise.

The Denver Broncos allow about 225 passing yards per game which ranks 10th in all of the NFL. While it seems like the Broncos want to rebuild, I think this could be a week where their defense struggles. While he’s bit banged up, if Cooper plays, I expect a big game out of him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Cooper should start this week.