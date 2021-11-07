Cedrick Wilson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Denver Broncos this Sunday. Like the other wide receivers, Cedrick Wilson was forced to take on a bigger role when Michael Gallup went down with injury earlier on in the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson

Playing Wilson is a gamble because you know that it’s not likely that he’ll have a ton of receptions or yards, however, he’s scored a touchdown in almost half of the games he’s played. On the season, he has 17 receptions for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

The Denver Broncos passing defense allows about 225 yards per game which ranks 10th in all of the NFL. They’ve gotten worse as the season has gone on however, and it won’t help that they’re losing their top pass rusher in Von Miller. The Cowboys are getting Dak Prescott back this week as well, so the Broncos will have their hands full and I expect them to have some struggles.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In DFS, Wilson is a good play this week as he’s cheap and a great value play. In season-long fantasy, Wilson should probably sit this week as there are probably a few players better you could play.