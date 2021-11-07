Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Denver Broncos this Sunday. Heading into this season, nobody expected too much out of tight end Dalton Schultz as he didn’t do much last season. However, he’s slowly become a top eight fantasy tight end.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

On the season, Schultz has caught 33 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns. Last week was one of Schultz worst fantasy weeks yet as he caught just two passes for 29 yards. It will definitely give him a boost now that Dak Prescott is expected to play this week. Before Dak Prescott got hurt, Schultz was becoming one of his top targets.

The Denver Broncos passing defense is allowing about 225 passing yards per game so far this season. Over the past few weeks, the Broncos have done a good job limiting tight ends. While some receivers have hurt them, they haven't given up much at all to tight ends. While I expect a big comeback game out of Dak Prescott this week, look for Schultz to have some big red zone targets this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Schultz should start this week.