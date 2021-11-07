Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will look to build off their 26-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins last week, after racking up 351 total offensive yards. Devin Singletary’s struggles continue for the third-straight week, rushing for just 28 yards on

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary is coming in ranked as the overall RB39 in standard-scoring formats. He’s carried the ball 67 times for 339 yards and a touchdown this season in the Bills’ pass-friendly offense, and has averaged 6.3 fantasy points per game. Slotted as the change-of-pace option in the backfield behind Zach Moss, it’ll be difficult to find value for Singletary in anything beyond 12- to 14-team fantasy football leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Singletary is a solid stash for rosters that also have Moss, but he should be benched until he’s able to provide more in both the passing and running game.