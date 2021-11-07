Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at TIAA Bank Field for what should be a heavily favorable matchup for Cole Beasley and the rest of the Bills receiving corps. Beasley hauled in 10 passes for 110 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. It is worth noting he is listed as questionable with a rib injury. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but got in a limited workout on Friday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley

If he plays, Beasley should be able to find plenty of gaps in the Jacksonville defense downfield. They gave up 31 points to Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks a week ago, and allowed Tyler Lockett to go off for 12 catches for 142 yards. Following his best performance of the season, Beasley expectedly will have a great chance to repeat his showing from last game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If he plays, start Beasley.