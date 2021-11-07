Emmanuel Sanders start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills have a pair of very winnable games on tap for Weeks 9 and 10. This weekend’s matchup will feature the Jacksonville Jaguars, where likely every weapon in the Bills passing game will have a solid chance to make an impact. Emmanuel Sanders should be among the key playmakers, despite his goose egg in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders

Before the bye week, Sanders strung together four-consecutive games with 50-plus receiving yards on five or more targets, so it was odd to see a sudden downward spiral with his production. The Bills have wittingly kept the 12-year wideout in the mix this season, and barring anything unforeseen, Sanders is still a very reliable fantasy football option for the latter half of the 2021-22 campaign.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Sanders as a WR3/flex option against the Jaguars this weekend.