 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Emmanuel Sanders start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Emmanuel Sanders ahead of the Buffalo Bills Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By Derek Hryn
Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders concentrates to catch this pass while defended by Miami s Byron Jones.&nbsp; Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Buffalo Bills have a pair of very winnable games on tap for Weeks 9 and 10. This weekend’s matchup will feature the Jacksonville Jaguars, where likely every weapon in the Bills passing game will have a solid chance to make an impact. Emmanuel Sanders should be among the key playmakers, despite his goose egg in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders

Before the bye week, Sanders strung together four-consecutive games with 50-plus receiving yards on five or more targets, so it was odd to see a sudden downward spiral with his production. The Bills have wittingly kept the 12-year wideout in the mix this season, and barring anything unforeseen, Sanders is still a very reliable fantasy football option for the latter half of the 2021-22 campaign.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Sanders as a WR3/flex option against the Jaguars this weekend.

More From DraftKings Nation