Tommy Sweeney start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Tommy Sweeney ahead of the Buffalo Bills Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By Derek Hryn
Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney (89) runs after making a catch as Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) looks to make a tackle in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

In place of the injured Dawson Knox, the Buffalo Bills have opened up more opportunities at the tight end position. Following three catches for 30 yards, Tommy Sweeney finds himself on fantasy football radar in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Tommy Sweeney

Sweeney, a 6-foot-5, 251-pound target from Boston College was selected by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He finally got his first real opportunity of the season last Sunday and came up big for the team’s downfield passing attack.

Until Knox returns from his fractured right hand, Sweeney will serve as the No. 1 tight end in one of the best offenses in football. Nevertheless, he will be more of a touchdown-or-bust option against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Sweeney.

