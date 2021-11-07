Carlos Hyde start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars were truly humbled last week at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, losing 31-7. It’s been a tough season for Urban Meyer in his first year with the Jags but there have been some positives to take away on the field. Unfortunately, another tough matchup looms in Week 9 as the Jaguars face the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Carlos Hyde

Hyde has not been relevant in fantasy football this season as long as James Robinson has been the starter in Jacksonville. Hyde has 33 carries for 140 yards and no touchdowns on the season, so the only way he’s getting any sort of fantasy consideration would be if Robinson is out.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Robinson officially listed as questionable, there’s a chance Hyde gets the starting role Sunday. If Robinson does not play, Hyde does have value as a flex play ahead of others due to volume, even with an unfavorable matchup. If Robinson does play, Hyde is best left on the bench.