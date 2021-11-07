James Robinson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to rebound from a disappointing showing against the Seahawks when they meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Jacksonville only has one win on the season, and it’s hard to ignore that record when rumors of Urban Meyer returning to big college football jobs keep swirling.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Robinson has been a star in fantasy football this year, rushing for 482 yards and five touchdowns in seven contests. He’s officially questionable for Week 9, so there’s a chance fantasy managers will have to make a Sunday swap if the Jaguars rule the running back out.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Robinson is active, he’s worth starting. The Bills have one fo the best defenses in the league but Robinson gets great volume and has no true threats to his touches. If Robinson is not active, his backup Carlos Hyde would be the running back to start in this contest.