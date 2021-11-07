Jamal Agnew start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a week where they threw 54 passes on 74 total plays. This is encouraging for fantasy football managers that currently have Jamal Agnew on any of their rosters.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew

Agnew, a fifth-year wideout who previously played four seasons with the Detroit Lions, has suddenly looked like a diamond in the rough for the Jaguars’ injury-riddled receiving unit. Trevor Lawrence looked his way 12 different times, and he caught the Jaguars’ lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Assuming the Jags will be forced to throw the football against the 5-2 Buffalo Bills, Agnew might be the No. 1 pass-catching sleeper in Week 9. In need of a WR3/flex option this week? Go ahead and start Agnew.