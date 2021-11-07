 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jamal Agnew start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jamal Agnew ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

By Derek Hryn
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) runs with the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field.&nbsp; Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a week where they threw 54 passes on 74 total plays. This is encouraging for fantasy football managers that currently have Jamal Agnew on any of their rosters.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew

Agnew, a fifth-year wideout who previously played four seasons with the Detroit Lions, has suddenly looked like a diamond in the rough for the Jaguars’ injury-riddled receiving unit. Trevor Lawrence looked his way 12 different times, and he caught the Jaguars’ lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Assuming the Jags will be forced to throw the football against the 5-2 Buffalo Bills, Agnew might be the No. 1 pass-catching sleeper in Week 9. In need of a WR3/flex option this week? Go ahead and start Agnew.

More From DraftKings Nation