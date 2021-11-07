 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Laviska Shenault Jr. start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Laviska Shenault Jr. ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

By Derek Hryn
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) stiff arms Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) on his way to a long first down run to the 12 yard line during fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, October 10, 2021. The Jaguars trailed at the half 24 to 13 and lost with a final score of 37-19. Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to shake off their worst loss of the 2021-22 campaign, but host an explosive Buffalo Bills team in Week 9. Laviska Shenault hopes to get back involved in the Jacksonville offense, after catching two passes for 13 yards against the Miami Dolphins last time out.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Prior to the Week 7 bye, Shenault was averaging 51 yards on 4.3 receptions, signaling that it was imminent he’d become the favorite to finally lead the Jaguars’ receiving group in his second year. Nonetheless, it appears that even with DJ Chark on injured reserve, Shenault has taken a backseat to Jamal Agnew and Marvin Jones Jr.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While his talent suggests there’s still a glimmer of hope for him to turn it around, Shenault is not a recommended option in any format.

More From DraftKings Nation