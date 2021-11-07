Laviska Shenault Jr. start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to shake off their worst loss of the 2021-22 campaign, but host an explosive Buffalo Bills team in Week 9. Laviska Shenault hopes to get back involved in the Jacksonville offense, after catching two passes for 13 yards against the Miami Dolphins last time out.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Prior to the Week 7 bye, Shenault was averaging 51 yards on 4.3 receptions, signaling that it was imminent he’d become the favorite to finally lead the Jaguars’ receiving group in his second year. Nonetheless, it appears that even with DJ Chark on injured reserve, Shenault has taken a backseat to Jamal Agnew and Marvin Jones Jr.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While his talent suggests there’s still a glimmer of hope for him to turn it around, Shenault is not a recommended option in any format.