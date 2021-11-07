Dan Arnold start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars were stomped by the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday 31-7, but still executed some nice plays through the air in the process. As the Jaguars’ leading receiver from Week 8, it’ll be interesting to see what Dan Arnold has in store against a strong Buffalo Bills defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Dan Arnold

Though it was only a meager 6.8 fantasy points for Arnold, he still pieced together his best stat line of the season with eight catches for 68 yards. Perhaps the touchdowns will come, but it all depends on who Trevor Lawrence is comfortable throwing to on a given week. Arnold should continue to compete with Jamal Agnew and Marvin Jones Jr. for targets. Agnew had the edge against Seattle with 12 targets, but produced an inefficient six catches.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Arnold may be worth a risk for daring fantasy managers in need of a spark, though he still doesn’t bear top-20 tight end value. Bench Arnold.