Marvin Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars should have a heavy dose of pass attempts against the 5-2 Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Marvin Jones Jr. will look to bounce back after posting five catches on seven targets for 35 yards in the Jaguars’ embarrassing loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Coming in as the overall WR37 in standard scoring leagues, Jones has been looking like a more appealing fantasy football option in recent weeks, though we’ll need to see more consistency before fantasy managers can fully put their faith in him going forward. Week 6 was the best outing of the season for the 31-year-old vet, where he paced the Jags’ offense to victory with seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. We shouldn’t hold our breath waiting for that type of performance to happen again anytime soon.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jones as an upside WR3/flex if you are desperate at wideout this week.