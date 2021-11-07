Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will look to earn their second win of the season this week when they take on the Houston Texans, who also have just one victory in 2021.

In what should be a competitive game, fantasy managers might look to find an edge with one of the players who can exploit the other team’s weak defense. Can Myles Gaskin be that guy for Miami? What should you do if Gaskin is on your roster this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

Gaskin is the Dolphins leading rusher, but his stats on the year remain underwhelming. He’s averaging over four yards per carry, which is good. But the thing is, he’s not getting a ton of carries. Nobody on the Dolphins is. As a team, they throw the ball nearly twice as much as they run it, so he only has 279 yards and no touchdowns on the ground this season. He is a threat out of the backfield, though. He’s scored three times as a pass-catcher and has racked up another 165 yards through the air on 40 targets.

The issue here is that Houston’s defense has actually been good against running backs in the passing game. They’ve allowed just two passing scores to backs this year and barely over 200 total yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gaskin is a threat out of the backfield as a pass-catcher, but the Texans tend to bottle up running backs in the passing game.

Sit him