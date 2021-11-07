Salvon Ahmed start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Houston Texans this weekend, both teams will be looking for their second win of the season.

But more importantly to many of you, a few of the players on the teams could play a critical role in how your fantasy team does this weekend. Salvon Ahmed has been a staple in the Dolphins offense in recent weeks, but should fantasy managers start him this week against a weak Texans defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed

Ahmed hasn’t started a game for Miami this season, but he’s played in all but one of the team’s games. He’s the team’s second-leading rusher, behind Myles Gaskin, though he has just 97 yards on the season and no touchdowns. He hasn’t been all that productive as a pass-catcher either, nabbing just 10 catches for 99 yards and no scores that way too.

Ahmed’s highest total yardage count this season was two weeks ago against Atlanta, which is a comparable defense to the one the ‘Fins will face this week in terms of fantasy points allowed to RBs. Still, even in that game, he had just 26 yards on the ground and 26 through the air. It’s unlikely that he has a breakout game against a defense that’s ranked slightly better than that of the Falcons.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him.