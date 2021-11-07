Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Jaylen Waddle has already become a superstar in Miami just eight games into his NFL career. Still, he can’t throw and catch the ball himself, so how will he fare this weekend when the Miami Dolphins take on the Houston Texans? Should fantasy managers start Waddle in their lineup?

UPDATE — Tagovailoa is not expected to start against the Texans in Week 9, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle is the top wideout on the team this season, getting 413 yards and a team-high three touchdowns. Though he doesn’t have a single game of over 100 yards receiving this season, he’s consistently been between 50 and 100 yards, earning a career-high 83 yards two weeks ago against the Falcons. He gets a ton of targets too, raking up a team high 69 passes thrown his way.

The Texans' defense is slightly worse than Atlanta’s ranking 18th in the league in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers, so it’s not unrealistic to expect a new career-high in yards this weekend. The ‘Fins also throw the ball nearly twice as much as they run the ball, so don’t be shocked if a ton of passes float in Waddle’s direction. He hasn't scored since Week 6 either, so he’s due for another TD soon.

Add in the fact that DeVante Parker is now doubtful to play, and Waddle should have a strong workload.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start him