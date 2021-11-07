Trevor Siemian start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Unfortunate circumstances forced New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Trevor Siemian into the limelight in last Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and to everyone’s surprise, he delivered.

Taking over for starter Jameis Winston, who suffered a season-ending ACL/MCL injury, Siemian was solid in his role and helped lead the team to a 36-27 victory over the defending Super Bowl champs. Even with Taysom Hill returning from a concussion, Siemian has been tabbed as the starter for the Saints’ Week 9 battle with the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. So should he be someone to consider starting for fantasy?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Trevor Siemian

Siemian stepped in and did a fine enough job in place of Winston last week. He completed 16-of-29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. They kept things simple for him and asked him to manage the game and he did just that.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Siemian may not turn the ball over, but the ceiling of what he can produce from a stats standpoint is low. The Saints will most likely play conservatively and not allow him to be put in a position to turn the ball over. For anyone that hit the waiver wire and picked him up this week, cool your jets and sit him. There are better options you can go with.