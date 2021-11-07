Donald Parham start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles chargers dropped their third game of the season with a 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8. They fall to 4-3 on the season as they look toward taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 action.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Donald Parham

Donald Parham wasn’t targeted at all in the loss to the Patriots even though he saw 23 snaps, just second out of the tight ends behind Jared Cook. It’s clear that Cook is the go-to tight end for QB Justin Herbert and the Chargers as the most targets Parham has seen in any given game this season is three. His yardage total tops out at 29 yards from two catches in Week 5 against the Browns, but other than that he’s been relatively unused for most of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Donald Parham shouldn’t be started in Week 9 as he can’t be guaranteed to see much action from Herbert since Jared Cook gets the bulk of the TE targets. Look elsewhere around the league for a tight end option.