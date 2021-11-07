Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants took the Kansas City Chiefs down to the wire on Monday Night Football last week. Daniel Jones completed 22 passes on 32 attempts for 222 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Giants’ 20-17 loss.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Coming into Week 9 as the overall QB13 in standard fantasy leagues, Jones has racked up 1,949 passing yards and seven touchdowns in his third season. By the numbers, he’s having his best fantasy scoring campaign with 17 points per contest.

The Giants have a bunch of injuries in the offense to monitor. RB Saquon Barkley has already been ruled out in Covid-19 protocols. WR Kenny Golladay has a chance to return to the lineup. WR Sterling Shepard has also been ruled out along with Barkley, though Shep is dealing with an injury and isn’t in protocols. So monitor the Giants inactives on Sunday morning.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jones as a low- to high-end QB2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.