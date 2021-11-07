Jalen Hurts start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Detroit Lions in Week 8, and now get ready to host the Los Angeles Chargers on their home turf. Jalen Hurts was a non-factor in a game that had five rushing touchdowns (four from the Eagles).

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Coming in as the overall QB4 in standard fantasy formats, Hurts has produced numbers comparable to the best gunslingers in football. Despite the Eagles’ struggles, the second-year quarterback has 157 completions for 1,819 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also carried the football 73 times for 432 yards and five touchdowns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the newfangled blend of passing and rushing, Hurts is labeled a QB1 on a weekly basis.