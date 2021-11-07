Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will look to pull themselves up to .500 and remain in the NFC South race this weekend when they take on the New Orleans Saints in the Big Easy.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan has no doubt slowed down a bit as he’s gotten older, but he’s still a viable option to start at QB for fantasy managers, especially when he has a solid matchup on the other side of the field. So what about this week? Is it a good look to start Ryan against New Orleans?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Ryan has had a decent season in 2021, throwing for nearly 2,000 yards, 13 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Still, the team has rarely been able to turn that into points. Though Ryan and the rest of the team have gotten hot, winning two of their last three games, with the QB throwing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns in each win.

Still, it’s important to consider the defense he’ll be throwing against this week. The Saints are one of the best units in the league and are limiting opposing QBs to just 15 fantasy points per game, good for 5th in the league. Ryan’s recent history against his division rival hasn’t been great either, with Atlanta losing four of their last five contest against the Saints. The Falcons have failed to score more than 17 points in all of those losses as well.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ryan had been playing pretty well during the month of October, but the Saints are a different kind of beast on defense.

Sit him