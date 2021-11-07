Tyrod Taylor start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor will return to the field for the first time since Week 2 as he has battled back from a hamstring injury. The Texans will head on the road to play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 7th, and here’s a fantasy football overview of what to expect from Taylor.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Tyrod Taylor

In 1.5 games this season, Taylor has completed 70.5% of his passes for 416 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He will likely give the Texans a chance to win games moving forward as the offense really struggled with rookie quarterback Davis Mills, who is clearly not ready for the NFL in Year 1. Taylor will go up against a Dolphins defense that ranks No. 31 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Taylor’s return is a major upgrade for the Texans offense as a whole, but he is nothing more than a mid-tier quarterback No. 2 this weekend.