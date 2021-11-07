David Johnson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Houston Texans running back David Johnson should see a larger workload in Week 9 in their game against the Miami Dolphins in a matchup that should be highly competitive. Tyrod Taylor will return to the lineup at quarterback after an injury suffered in Week 2, which could be beneficial to the Texans running game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB David Johnson

Houston has really struggled offensively especially in recent weeks and when the Texans get down early, it limits how often backs like Johnson will touch the ball. Houston was blown out by the Los Angeles Rams last weekend and ran the ball just 14 times. Johnson carried the ball twice for four yards. With the Texans expected to be more competitive combined with trading away Mark Ingram, better days are ahead for Johnson.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Johnson is No. 4 running back for fantasy purposes this weekend, so he is unlikely to be in too many fantasy lineups. If you had to start a Houston running back, he would be the guy over Rex Burkhead.