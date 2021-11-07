Phillip Lindsay start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Houston Texans running back Phillip Lindsay should see an increase in his workload moving forward as the team could find themselves in more competitive games with Tyrod Taylor back at quarterback in addition to the franchise trading away Mark Ingram.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Phillip Lindsay

Houston was completely destroyed against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, so the Texans were forced to throw the ball a ton with Davis Mills. Lindsay carried the ball just three times for eight yards and was not targeted in the passing game. The Texans should have a chance to win this weekend in a matchup with the Miami Dolphins, and they are highly likely to turn to the ground game a lot more on Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

We will need to see some sort of consistent fantasy production from Lindsay to declare him anything better than a No. 5 running back. He has just 105 rushing yards on 2.6 yards per carry this season.