Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks will see a major upgrade at the quarterback position this weekend as Tyrod Taylor returns from a hamstring injury that sidelined him after Week 2. Taylor will take over for rookie Davis Mills, and this should lead to an improved passing attack.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks actually finished with a solid stat line in last weekend’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He caught a 45-yard touchdown pass late in garbage time to finish the game with 83 yards and a touchdown, catching all six targets that went his way. Cooks was off to a hot start the first two weeks when Taylor was the starter as he caught a combined 14 passes for 210 yards with a touchdown. He will get a matchup with the Miami Dolphins, which rank No. 31 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cooks should see a high volume of targets with Taylor back in the mix, and he’s a solid fantasy play in Week 9. Cooks can be used as a wide receiver No. 2 without much hesitation.