Danny Amendola start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The entire Houston Texans passing game should see a significant improvement as Tyrod Taylor is finally ready to return from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 2. What does that mean for wide receiver Danny Amendola? Let’s take a look at his fantasy football overview for Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Danny Amendola

In his last time out, Amendola caught two of five targets that went his way for a total of three yards as the Texans were completely blown out by the Los Angeles Rams. He has played in two games since suffering a thigh injury in Week 2 with just 20 yards receiving in both games combined. On the season, Amendola has caught 11 of 16 passes for 63 yards with a touchdown. He will go up against a Miami Dolphins defense that ranks No. 31 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It is tough to envision a scenario in which Amendola is a part of your fantasy football plans for this weekend. Through four games, his season-high is 34 yards, but maybe he can work his way into having value with Taylor back on the field.