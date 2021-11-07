Jordan Akins, Brevin Jordan start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will get Tyrod Taylor back at quarterback, which is great news for their passing game. If you are wondering what to do with tight ends Jordan Akins or Brevin Jordan from a fantasy football perspective, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TEs Jordan Akins, Brevin Jordan

The Texans were destroyed by the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, and both tight ends put up relatively respectable numbers. Akins caught all five targets that went his way for 53 yards, and Jordan caught three of four targets for 41 yards and found the end zone late in the fourth quarter in garbage time. Jordan is a rookie and was activated for the first time all season with Pharaoh Brown sidelined with a hamstring injury. Houston will go up against a Miami Dolphins defense that ranks No. 31 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Neither player is a viable fantasy option in Week 9 but if we had to pick one, Akins is the tight end to go with as the more experienced player.