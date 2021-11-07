Mike Davis start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will look to claw themselves back into the NFC South race this weekend when they head west to take on the New Orleans Saints.

While the game is full of intrigue to see what New Orleans does at the QB position with Jameis Winston out for the season, there are other reasons to keep an eye on this game too. Fantasy managers who have Mike Davis will hope for an ineffective offense from the Saints to give Davis plenty of time to get big yards. But will that be enough to convince people to start him in their lineup this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Mike Davis

Davis is Atlanta’s leading rusher with 258 yards and one touchdown this season. He’s been solid out of the backfield as a pass-catcher, adding another 110 yards and a score on 23 catches.

Still, that 258 yards is a scary low number. He’s averaging barely over three yards per carry and he’s not paying off low yardage with a ton of scores. He hasn’t hit paydirt since Week 5 and only has two games this season where he’s gone over 50 yards on the ground. Even in PPR leagues, he doesn’t provide a ton of value, earning five or more receptions just two times this season.

It will be hard to match even that level of production against a Saints defense that allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs, an average of just 18.70. They’ve given up just six total touchdowns to RBs between the ground and the air all season. Unless they get worn out by constant three and outs by the new QB-led offense, it shouldn’t be very easy for Davis this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

there’s a chance Davis can exploit a gassed defense for some late yards, but that’s assuming whoever plays QB for New Orleans is wildly ineffective. That’s a big risk to take to start a guy who has been mediocre at best for fantasy managers.

Sit him