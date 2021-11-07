 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of the Atlanta Falcons Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

By Nick Simon
Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is having himself a resurgent 2021 campaign and has established himself as the clear RB1 with the team.

Patterson has been a jack-of-all-trades for the team, his versatility making it hard to even define his position from a fantasy standpoint. With the Falcons paying a visit to their archrival New Orleans Saints this Sunday, should fantasy managers start Patterson this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson had nine carries for 35 rushing yards and five receptions for 37 receiving yards and a touchdown in the team’s 19-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. The veteran has been having a really solid season from a stats standpoint and the Falcons are trying to incorporate him into the offense more. He’s been on the field for at least 59% of offensive snaps over the last three games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Patterson is already an X-factor weapon for Atlanta and with the absence of Calvin Ridley, he’ll be leaned on even more to make things happen. Absolutely start him if you have him.

