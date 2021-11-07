Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons tight ends Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst have had varying degrees of success through the first seven games of the 2021 season. They’ve both had games where they’ve been solidly production for the team and games where they’ve been held in check.

With the Falcons traveling down to the bayou to play the New Orleans Saints This Sunday, what should fantasy managers do with these two?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TEs Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst

Both Pitts and Hurst were brought down to earth in the team’s 19-13 loss to the Panthers last Sunday. Pitts caught just two of six targets for 13 yards while Hurst caught just two of three targets for four yards.

For Pitts in particular, it was a sharp downturn from the prior two weeks where we went over 110 yards receiving in both contests.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Saints’ defense is one of the best units in the league in defending against tight ends. They’ve only allowed opposing tight ends to catch 32 of 52 targets for just 263 yards and no touchdowns through seven games this season.

Given those numbers, I’d seek alternatives and sit both Pitts and Hurst this week.