Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Mark Ingram made his triumphant return to the New Orleans Saints last week after the Houston Texans dealt him via trade. The former Heisman Trophy winner got a handful of touches in his first game back with the Black and Gold, chipping in towards the team knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36-27 last Sunday.

Ingram and company now look towards a Week 9 home battle with the hated Atlanta Falcons this week. What are his fantasy prospects for this Sunday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Mark Ingram

Ingram had six carries for 27 rushing yards and caught both of his targets for 25 receiving yards. Not really an explosive afternoon, but he still gave a decent contribution considering he had joined the team just days earlier.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Jamies Winston done for the year, Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback for the Saints this Sunday. The team will most likely rely on him to be a game manager, meaning potentially more touches for Ingram, especially in the red zone. He has Flex potential for this week and I say he’s worth taking a risk on this week. Start him.