Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway has already surpassed his totals from his rookie season a year ago through the team’s first seven games this year. The second-year wideout made a decent contribution last Sunday in last week’s 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This week, the team welcomes their hated rival Atlanta Falcons to the Superdome. What are the fantasy prospects for the upstart receiver?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

Callaway caught just three of five targets for 30 yards in last week’s victory. He’s only put up modest numbers this year with his two-touchdown outburst against the Washington Football Team in Week 5 being his lone breakout game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jameis Winston’s season is over after tearing his ACL and injuring his MCL last week. Enter Trevor Siemian, who will presume the role of starter this Sunday against the Falcons.

Siemian will most likely play the role of a game manager, meaning a limited number of targets for receivers like Callaway. For that, sit the second-year wideout for this week.