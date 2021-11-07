Deonte Harris start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver/kick returner Deonte Harris made a minimal contribution in the team’s 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

The one-time Pro Bowler and his squad suffered a huge blow to the offense last week when starting quarterback Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending ACL tear and MCL sprain. As a result, backup QB Trevor Siemian will make the start this Sunday for when the team hosts their bitter rival Atlanta Falcons. What will this mean for Harris from a fantasy standpoint?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Deonte Harris

Harris caught just three of seven targets for 35 yards in the win last week. He has two receiving touchdowns on the year but has been mostly hit or miss in terms of targets commanded.

From a special teams perspective, he’s a threat. He currently leads the NFL with 28.0 yards per return.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Siemian serving as the starter doesn’t bode well for him from a target standpoint, so sit Harris for this week.