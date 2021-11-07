Adam Trautman start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman didn’t contribute much from a receiving standpoint in the team’s 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. The team had one of his lowest outputs of the season and it certainly didn’t help that starting quarterback Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending ACL tear.

With Trevor Siemian as the new starter, Trautman and the Saints will welcome in the Atlanta Falcons for Week 9. Will he have a turnaround week in fantasy this Sunday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Adam Trautman

Trautman caught just two of six targets for four yards in the win last week. He’s barely made a dent in the stat sheet this year with his two catch, 43-yard day against Washington in Week 5 remaining his best performance this season.

His involvement in the offense is what still makes him a potential fantasy sleeper. He’s appeared in 80% of offensive snaps in five of seven games this year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Trautman until proven otherwise.