Devontae Booker start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Devontae Booker ahead of the New York Giants Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

By Derek Hryn
New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Devontae Booker has made his opportunities count in the last four games with Saquon Barkley sidelined. The New York Giants have a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Devontae Booker

Booker comes in as the overall RB30 in standard scoring formats, but probably is more along the lines of top-15 ranking with Barkley’s inactive status. He turned his 20 total touches against the Kansas City Chiefs into 125 yards on Monday Night Football, and should continue to see the same volume at least for another game.

Booker has rushed for 40-plus yards and three touchdowns since stepping in as the primary workhorse in the Giants offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Booker as an RB2/flex option.

