Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants came close to knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs on primetime last Monday, and look to give the Los Vegas Raiders a challenge after a turbulent practice week. Kenny Golladay might see his first action since Week 5, but will test out his knee in warmups before an official decision on his status.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Golladay has been hampered by injuries for most of his career, but he’s also a proven talent at receiver whenever he’s at 100 percent. He recorded six catches on seven targets for 116 yards in Week 4. If the fifth-year wideout gets the green light before kickoff, he could be in for a heavy role in the passing attack with Sterling Shepard already ruled out.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Golladay is a risky WR3/flex play against the Raiders.