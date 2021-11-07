Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants and their injury-riddled receiving corps are hoping to return to full health as we enter another week in the 2021-22 season. Darius Slayton will once again look to figure out his role in the offense. They get the 5-2 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Slayton missed Weeks 4 through 6 before finally piecing together a solid performance. The 24-year-old wideout caught five passes on nine targets for 63 yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, but recently followed up poorly on Monday Night Football with a goose egg against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even with Sterling Shepard sidelined, Kenny Golladay dealing with a knee injury and Kadarius Toney’s uncertainty to stay on the field without disruption, Slayton provides little to no value for fantasy football managers at the moment.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Slayton.