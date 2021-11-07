Kadarius Toney start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

It could be debated that the New York Giants were the better team last Monday night in their 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Their next chance for a victory will be against the Las Vegas Raiders in another cross-conference matchup in Week 9, where hopefully Kadarius Toney will return with a solid performance.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kadarius Toney

Toney, like the rest of the members of the Giants receiving corps, has battled through injuries for the majority of the year. He was sidelined in Week 7 with an ankle injury, and he suffered a thumb laceration in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs, but it didn’t appear to be severe.

The rookie’s flashes of his extraordinary talent were on display in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys — hauling in 10 catches for 189 yards. The upcoming game presents another golden opportunity for another one of those monster stat lines.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Assuming the reports are accurate, Toney should be inserted into lineups as a high-upside WR2/3.