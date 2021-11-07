Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants are done coping with their close 20-17 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. They face a Las Vegas Raiders team that ranks 28th in opponent fantasy points allowed to tight ends, paving the way for Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph to see a fair share of targets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TEs Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph

Despite several opportunities to find fantasy football relevancy, Engram has failed to deliver much of anything this season. He surprisingly dodged being moved before last week’s trade deadline, and he’s averaged a meager 3.8 catches on 5.5 targets. Though he hauled in his first touchdown last Monday against the Chiefs, his three catches for 15 yards were his worst numbers of the 2021-22 campaign.

Rudolph found the end zone, but was generally a non-factor against Kansas City with two catches for 12 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s been a pedestrian stretch of weeks for Engram, but he may be a decent last-minute start for managers desperate for help at fantasy football’s thinnest position. Bench Rudolph regardless.