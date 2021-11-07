Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Patriots by a narrow 27-24 margin in Week 8. The Chargers scored a touchdown with 40 seconds left on the clock but it wasn’t enough as the Patriots still won by three. The Chargers fall to 4-3 and sit in second place in the AFC West just behind the Raiders, and will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert completed 18 of his 35 pass attempts in the loss to the Patriots for 223 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions. He ran twice for an extra nine yards as well. It wasn’t his best performance of the season and an interception early on in the fourth quarter led to the touchdown for the Pats that would ultimately seal the deal. This was only the second game of the season — and the second straight game — where Herbert completed less than 60 percent of his passes.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Regardless of his performance in Week 8, he should still be a starter in any fantasy manager’s lineup for Week 9 against an Eagles defense that has proven to be inconsistent this season so far.