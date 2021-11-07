Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The LA Chargers dropped their third game of the season with a 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots. Despite holding the lead going into the fourth quarter, the Patriots scored early and never looked back as a last-minute touchdown from Joshua Palmer wasn’t quite enough as the Pats escaped with the three-point win. The Chargers will now take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Allen caught six of his 11 targets for a total of 77 yards and found the end zone once as well. It was his best performance of the season from a fantasy standpoint, racking up 19.7 points in PPR leagues. It was a breath of fresh air for the wideout as he’d gone a few games in a row without a touchdown, putting up low numbers for fantasy managers. Regardless, he led the Chargers in yards and targets and should see about the same amount of action next week against the Eagles.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Allen hasn’t put up any huge numbers in the last few games, but he’ll hope to build on last week’s performance as the Chargers take on a shaky Eagles defense in Week 9. Allen should be a top-25 wide receiver and is worth a start in most fantasy leagues.