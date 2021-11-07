Mike Williams start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers came within three points of grabbing a win in Week 8, but the New England Patriots edged them out and held on for the 27-24 win. The Chargers drop to 4-3 on the season as they look to regroup and take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Mike Williams caught two of his five targets for the second game in a row, only totaling 19 yards. The Patriots set out to shut him down and they did a great job of that, keeping Williams to a minimal performance on the day. This is the second straight game that Williams was quiet after he started the season with several monster performances in a row. His biggest game came in Week 5 against the Browns when he caught 8 of 16 for 165 yards and two touchdowns, giving fantasy managers a whole lot to be excited about.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mike Williams will go into Week 9 as one of the top 10 or 15 wideouts in the league and will look to get back on track against a shaky Eagles defense. He should be started in most fantasy leagues.