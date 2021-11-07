Jared Cook start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers dropped their third game of the season with a 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots. An interception thrown by Justin Herbert early in the fourth quarter proved to be the turning point of the game as it led to the go-ahead touchdown for the Patriots, and the Chargers were unable to take the lead back. They’ll face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Jared Cook

Jared Cook had a relatively quiet game, catching two of his five targets for just 25 yards. Justin Herbert mostly relied on Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen to get the ball down the field so Cook didn’t see a whole lot of action. He hasn’t given fantasy managers a whole lot to be excited about so far this season, as his best performance came in Week 4 against the Raiders when he racked up 19 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He’s had several games in the single digits fantasy-wise, much to the chagrin of anyone who has him rostered.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cook could be utilized against a weaker Eagles defense who have allowed the third-most fantasy points in the league to tight ends so far this season. He’s worth a look to start in Week 9 especially if Philadelphia will struggle to contain him.